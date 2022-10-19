This Actress, Not Rashmika Mandanna, To Play Female Lead in Vikram’s Chiyaan 61

Veteran Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has bowled us over with his spectacular acting in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1. However, the actor’s thirst for acting doesn’t seem to simmer down. Vikram has presently begun shooting for his next, tentatively titled Chiyaan 61. Helmed by Pa Ranjith, interesting speculation has started circulating about the film, about the lead actress of Chiyaan 61.

Earlier, it was reported that actress Rashmika Mandanna would be playing the female lead in this Vikram-starrer. However, Rashmika currently has her hands full as she is busy shooting for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. Due to the clash of dates, the actress is said to have opted out of Chiyaan 61, and instead, another famous South Indian diva has been selected to play in the Pa Ranjith film alongside Vikram.

Can you guess who the star is? If reports are to be believed, Beyond the Clouds actress Malavika Mohanan has been roped in to play the lead female character in Chiyaan 61. Malavika has reportedly replaced Rashmika. Malavika is the latest addition to the big-budget film after actors Sivakumar and Dhanush.

The upcoming movie has already gone on floors, on October 18. The filming is currently being conducted in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district. Produced by Gnanavel Raja and bankrolled by Studio Green, Chiyaan 61 will be released in both 2D and 3D formats.

This pan-India film revolves around the Kolar Gold Fields aka KGF, during the pre-independence era. The music is scored by popular composer GV Prakash.

Malavika is currently working on a Bollywood action flick titled Yudhra. Helmed by Ravi Udyawar and produced under the banners of Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also stars actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Yudhra will hit the theatres sometime this year.

