This Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan Banter is Too Good To Miss; Watch Here

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Shiddat actress Radhika Madan are currently on a promotion spree for their upcoming film Kuttey. Both the B-town stars were papped at the T-series office in Andheri. This is the first time the Gunday actor has collaborated with the diva.

Over the past few days, numerous videos have surfaced on the Internet where Arjun Kapoor and Tabu were spotted having a ball during the promotions. Recently, another video of the 37-year-old actor and Radhika Madan has taken over the Internet where the duo is seen having a playful banter while posing for the shutterbugs.

The hilarious clip was shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Wednesday, January 4.

Advertisement

In the video, the Kuttey co-stars were captured in the same frame as they posed together. When one of the photographers asked the actor to sing a particular part of a song from Kuttey, Arjun laughed followed by Radhika, who was unable to control her laughter.

Another paparazzo requested the Ishaqzaade actor to release the film in the Punjabi language. In reply, the Bollywood star asked him to sing the song in Punjabi, instead. After posing for the pictures, the co-stars walked away.

Arjun sported a macho look for the day, donning an all-black ensemble that comprised a matte black shirt with a pair of black creased denim jeans. The handsome actor rounded off his look with black sunglasses, a long chain, and a sleek, back-brushed bun.

Advertisement

Radhika on the other hand wore an uber-chic, sleeveless corset top having knotted crisscross patterns on either side. The Angrezi Medium actress coupled her attire with a pair of white mom jeans that had broad grey stripes having distinct cut-outs. The B-town star completed her promotional look with a silver choker necklace and open curly tresses.

Directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is billed to be a black adventure-comedy. Produced by Yash Raj Films, musical genius Vishal Bhardwaj composed the songs for the film. Besides Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan, Kuttey also boasts of a cast ensemble of Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shardul Bharadwaj among others. The upcoming flick is slated to hit the theatres on January 13.

Read all the Latest Movies News here