The reality show Bigg Boss has, for long, been a platform for new actors to get noticed by filmmakers, and land roles in big productions. Many contestants from past seasons have benefited from the show. Gautam Gulati also landed a role in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Azhar, a biopic on former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is also known to launch actresses in films starring him. Former Bigg Boss contestants Mahek Chahal and Sana Khan appeared in Salman’s films Wanted and Jai Ho respectively. One of Salman’s upcoming films Kisi ki Bhai Kisi ki Jaan will have former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill. Finally, talking about the current Bigg Boss 16, similar news has been doing the rounds about one of the contestants.

Shiv Thakare, who has already won the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 trophy is a contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss. His immense popularity has led many fans to speculate that he would lift the trophy this time as well. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Shiv Thakare may have landed a role in a Salman Khan film. Although not much information is released about it, it is said that Shiv will play a pivotal role in the film.

Advertisement

Apart from Kisi ki Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, Salman has Tiger 3 in the pipeline this year. It is not known whether Shiv will be seen in one of the two films or a different film that is still kept under wraps. Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo as Tiger in the recently released film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here