This Bollywood Actor May Share Screen Space With Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, saw massive success, with the audience now eagerly waiting for its second part. Now, we have got an interesting piece of news. According to reports, the makers of Pushpa have approached Manoj Bajpayee for a pivotal role in the second part. Reportedly, this role will be of a police officer. There is no official confirmation about this report.

Fans would love to see Manoj playing an important role in this much-awaited film. If reports about Manoj working in this film are true, it will be the third time for both actors to collaborate on screen. It is also the second time Manoj enacts a police officer’s character in Allu Arjun’s movie. They collaborated for A. Karunakaran’s directorial Happy. Manoj essayed the character of DCP Arvind in this project. Happy described the story of an orphan working as a pizza delivery boy. He is married to the daughter of a politician under unforeseen circumstances. This film was much loved by the audience.

Apart from Happy, they had worked together earlier for the movie Vedam released on June 4, 2010. Vedam is the story of five people, an educated slum dweller, an aspiring rock star, an old villager, a prostitute and an ostracized Muslim man. Vedam was a box office success and carved a niche amongst the audience. Vedam’s cast and crew, including Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, and director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, received several awards. Vedam was remade as Vaanam. Vaanam was also successful at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether the audience loves Manoj and Allu Arjun in the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The second instalment of the Pushpa franchise is expected to have its theatrical release in the second half of 2023. Reports suggest that the script has been written and the shooting will begin in the third week of August.

