This Bollywood Actor to Play Afzal Khan in Digpal Lanjekar’s Sher Shivraj

The Marathi film industry is witnessing an array of movies featuring the great Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Director Digpal Lanjekar’s Shri Shivraj Ashtak will narrate the tale of the Maratha leader through eight separate films.

The Shri Shivraj Ashtak has been very well received by the audience with three movies — Farzand, Fatteshikast and the most recent Pawankhind — already out. The latest offering in the 8-film series is the upcoming Sher Shivraj. The film will narrate the heroic tale of Shivaji’s famed killing of Afzal Khan, a general sent by the Bijapur Sultanate to capture Shivaji.

Shivaji’s killing of Afzal Khan using the famous wagh nakh or tiger claws has been part of history textbooks for a long time. The viewers will finally be able to witness it on the big screen. Digpal Langekar announced the release date of the film on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. The film is set to release on April 22.

The movie has already created a lot of interest among fans. Like other movies in Shri Shivraj Ashtak, Chinmay Mandlekar is playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji. However, everyone was curious as to who would play the role of Afzal Khan.

Afzal Khan was renowned for his great size and strength and a physically imposing actor was needed for the role. In the teaser that was released, only a glimpse of a few seconds of who is playing the role was seen. Many fans had resorted to guesswork regarding the actor but after the release of the poster, posted by Chinmay Mandlekar, the actor is evident.

It is none other than Mukesh Rishi, a famous actor in Bollywood, having acted in over 100 films mainly as the antagonist, and sometimes in supporting roles. Mukesh, with his towering height and broad physique, is the perfect choice for Afzal Khan.

According to makers, Sher Shivraj will not only focus on the killing of Afzal Khan but also on the unique war and psychological techniques Shivaji Maharaj exhibited during the mission.

