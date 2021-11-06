'This Can't Be My Home’: Mira Rajput Reacts To Delhi's ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, on Friday, took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the severely polluted air quality of National Capital Delhi. The 27-year-old Mira Rajput was born and raised in Delhi before she moved to Mumbai after her marriage with the actor in 2015.

A day after Diwali, Mira shared a post indicating the air quality of Delhi and wrote, “Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers?" The actor’s wife also urged people to stop bursting crackers in her Instagram post.

Soon after her first post, Mira Rajput shared a picture of the metro’s skyline covered in smog and wrote, “This can’t be my home… Please let’s do our bit. Don’t burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever doesn’t get burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about stubble burning."

Mira Rajput along with her husband Shahid Kapoor and children Misha and Zain are staying in Punjab for the last two years. She told Curly Tails that she along with her family were visiting Punjab for holiday just before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March 2020. However since the announcement of the lockdown they are staying in Punjab.

“We had moved to Amritsar before the lockdown. We were moved there hoping things will settle in two weeks but we never knew it would take two years for things to settle down," said Mira Rajput.

She further added. “It’s been a lovely stay here because my parents stay nearby and my in-laws also have a home near to my place. The kids are literally hopping and skipping from one home to another."

A day after Diwali, on Friday morning Delhi air quality fell into the severe category with AQI standing at 533. The particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentration was recorded at 655.07 in Janpath area. According to government standards, PM 2.5 concentrations over 380 are marked as severe.

