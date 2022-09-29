This Celebrity Couple To Take Part in Bigg Boss Tamil 6? What We know

Bigg Boss Tamil has rolled out five seasons to date and ticks all boxes right when it comes to entertaining the audience. Despite facing several controversies, this show hosted by Kamal Haasan remains in the limelight.

Now, a rumour, which raised excitement around and about the show, has trickled in. Speculation is rife that newly married celebrity couple producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi will participate in this season. However, makers are yet to confirm this news.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Ravindar also reviewed some episodes of Bigg Boss. Fans will be excited to see him from being a reviewer to a contestant in Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss season 6 will have its launch in a grand episode on Vijay TV soon. A 45-second promo video was also shared on Twitter by Vijay Television. It features Kamal announcing details related to the 6th instalment of Bigg Boss. The promo made the 6th season talk of the town before it started.

It remains to be seen whether Ravindar and Mahalakshmi will be seen in the 6th instalment. Besides rumours of working in this show, the couple also remains in the spotlight due to their work assignments. On the work front, Ravindar is occupied with two projects as a producer.

Ravindar will produce the Munarivan and a yet-to-be-titled movie starring Balaji Murugadoss. He is the owner of the banner Libra Productions.

Advertisement

Munarivan is directed by Vejayaraj. Actors Janani Iyer, Bharath Srinivasan and others will perform pivotal roles in Munarivan.

Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi will be seen in the film Munarivan. According to reports, she has also worked as an actress for serials like Vani Rani, Vilas and others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here