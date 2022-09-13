This Childhood Picture of Ranveer Singh Proves He Was Always a Style Icon

Don’t we all love watching some throwbacks of good old memories? And especially when it comes to our B-town’s handsome hunk’s childhood pictures! Absolutely, yes. While we are still dealing with our Monday blues our eyes caught a little superstar on a Tuesday morning.

If you are still wondering who this guy is, let us tell you. This is none other than our very own Bittu Sharma from Band Baaja Baaraat. It seems like Ranveer Singh was born a superstar and his unconventional choices are proof from childhood.

From a teen-aged boy with a weird hairstyle to his sartorial choices on the red carpets, Bajirao made a mark of himself and we are thankful to the B-industry for having him. It has become a ritual that every time Ranveer Singh treats us with one of his pictures, our heart skips a beat.

On the work front, the actor’s recent release was Kapil Dev’s biopic called ‘83, which chronicled India’s first-ever Cricket World Cup triumph under Kapil’s captaincy. The Men in Blue defied all odds to defeat West Indies in the final in 1983.

Deepika Padukone played Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in ’83, directed by Kabir Khan. Other members of the ’83 squad include Saquib Saleem, Adinath Kothari, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jatin Sarna.

From his debut in Band Baaja Baraat to acting in critically acclaimed films such as Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastaani, Padmavat, and Dil Dhadakne Do in the previous 12 years, the actor’s career graph has only risen. Now that he is a well-known actor and personality, he is still perplexed as to how he carved out his niche in the industry.

