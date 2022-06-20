This Diwali, Karthi's Sardar to Clash With Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan

Kollywood is gearing up for an epic Diwali clash as Sardar, starring Karthi, looks all set to lock horns with Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan. The makers of both the movies have confirmed the release date.

Iraivan, directed by Ahmed, stars Jayam Ravi and lady superstar Nayanthara. The shooting of Iraivan got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. When the state announced some relaxation, the crew members finished the shoot and are now ready for release.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karthi’s Sardar has been directed by PS Mithran and produced by S Lakshman Kumar. The movie stars Rashi Khanna as the female lead. Sardar is said to be a spy action thriller and Karthi will play a double role. GV Prakash has composed songs for the film.

Interestingly, Karthi and Jayram Ravi will be seen together in Ponniyin Selvan: I, helmed by Mani Ratnam. In the movie, Karthi will play the role of Vandiya Devan, while Jayam Ravi will be seen as Arulmozhi Varman.

Movie buffs suggest that Diwali might entail some other releases as well. And that’d also mean more competition for the films of Karthi and Jayram Ravi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.