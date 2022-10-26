This Diwali, Nidhi Bhanushali Brings 'Love And Light' With Stunning Pictures

Nidhi Bhanushali, who is commonly known as Sonu Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is recognised for her steamy social media posts. She is an absolute wanderer, who engages in a variety of adventure activities and loves experimenting with her looks now and then.

This Diwali, the actress shared another bundle of pictures and broke the internet. The pictures were straight outta Bangkok, Thailand where she was seen with her family. While sharing the pictures she wrote, “This Diwali, Home came to me. Love and light to everyone! Happy Diwali."

Nidhi was seen in a different avatar and we loved it. She was seen in a bob haircut wearing a plain yellow saree paired with a green halter neck crochet crop top. She looked adorable with just a pink tint on the cheeks for that natural flush and no makeup on. For jewellery she added a golden pair of jhumkas and a little nose pin. In the very first picture, she was also seen with flowers tucked behind her ear.

Despite leaving the show years ago, Nidhi’s large social media following demonstrates that the former actress retains her star status in the eyes of her devoted fans.

In the viral post, some referred to her as ‘Sonu,’ while others responded with a series of emoticons.

Nidhi Bhanushali, a frequent social media user and travel enthusiast, shares stunning images from her adventures with her followers regularly. She also has a YouTube channel where she takes her fans on a tour of the United States.

