Bollywood has produced several epic movies. It has given us iconic stars, who are still remembered for their brilliant performances. From Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra to Amitabh Bachchan, these veteran actors are known for their acting skills and iconic dialogues. One such legendary actor was Om Shivpuri. He was a famous Indian theatre artist, best known for playing character roles. The veteran actor worked in more than 175 Bollywood films in his career. Om mostly played the role of villain in Hindi films.

The actor started his film career in the year 1971 with Mani Kaul’s film Ashad Ka Ek Din. Thereafter, he got a chance to work in Gulzar’s film Koshish in 1972. After this, he appeared in a host of films. Namak Haram, Aandhi, Khushboo, Sholay, Mausam, Balika Vadhu, Pati Patni Aur Woh were some of his major hit films, which gave him a distinct identity in the industry.

Om Shivpuri was born in Patiala. He started his career by working at Jalandhar radio station, where he met his wife Sudha Shivpuri. She was already working there. It was from here that the two fell in love. Later Om and Sudha came to New Delhi and enrolled in NSD (National School of Drama), and graduated from there in 1963. Om Shivpuri was also the first chief of the NSD Repertory Company and retained his position till 1976.

Om and Sudha got married in 1968. The duo then started their own theatre group, Dishantar, which went on to become one of Delhi’s pioneering important theatre groups of its era. Om directed and produced many classic theatrical plays, including Aadhe Adhure, Khamosh! Adalat Jari Hai and Girish Karnad’s historical play Tughlaq, along with his wife Sudha.

Both veteran actors proved to be very successful in their careers. But in the year 1990, Om Shivpuri passed away due to a heart attack. Several of his films like Swarg, Sailaab, Narsimha, Akhiri Sangharsh were released after his death. As many as seven of his film were released after his death.

His wife also went on to become a noted TV actor, known for playing the role as Baa in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After 15 years of Om Shivpuri’s death, in 2015, Sudha also passed away.

