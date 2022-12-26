Home » News » Movies » This Faiz Ahmed Faiz Ghazal Inspired Majrooh Sultanpuri's Teri Aankhon Ke Siva

This Faiz Ahmed Faiz Ghazal Inspired Majrooh Sultanpuri's Teri Aankhon Ke Siva

Majrooh got a call from none other than Faiz, who congratulated him on writing a heart-melting composition.

Late Majrooh Sultanpuri enjoyed unparalleled stardom as a lyricist in the Hindi film industry. Majrooh carved a special place with the 1946 film Shahjehan and continued to write till he passed away on May 25, 2000. One of his hit songs — remembered to date — is Teri aankhon ke siva duniya mei rakha kya hai for the film Chirag starring Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh. Besides the heart-warming lyrics, soulful music by Madan Mohan and Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi’s vocals, there is another factor due to which this song is revered even today. This song was inspired by one of the ghazals of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, a famous Pakistani poet and activist.

Majrooh asked Faiz if he could use his ghazal. Faiz Agreed. When the song became a hit, Majrooh got a call from none other than Faiz, who congratulated him on writing a heart-melting composition.

For those who don’t know, the ghazal penned by Faiz from which Majrooh took the line for his masterpiece is Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat Mere Mehboob Na Maang. It is one of the most famous poems by Faiz Ahmad Faiz and it found a place in other famous works like Noor Jehan’s rendition, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and others.

Many have admired the Ghazal for its thought-provoking lyrics which sounded even more beautiful in Noor Jehan’s vocals. The audience appreciated the fact that she perfectly showcased the emotions of every word in the poem.

Coming back to the film Chirag, the film was directed by Raj Khosla and lauded by cinema buffs for being a good family drama film. Chirag narrates the story of Ajay Singh (Sunil Dutt) and Asha Chibber (Asha Parekh). The film describes how their marriage survives the test of time despite a lot of problems. Every aspect related to Chirag, like acting, direction, technical aspects, and music was appreciated by viewers and critics. Chirag was released on January 31, 1969.

