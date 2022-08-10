This Film Starring Kamal Haasan Was India’s Official Entry To Oscars 37 Years Ago

Kamal Haasan, who is basking in the glory of the success of his most recent Vikram, has often been called one of the finest actors in the country. Among the scores of milestones that he has achieved over almost five decades in the film industry, one rare feat that he enjoys is of the highest number of films featuring him being sent to Oscars from India. Seven of Kamal Haasan’s films have been sent as entries to the Oscars from India. While they are predominantly Tamil films, they also include one Telugu and one Bollywood film.

In the 80s, apart from appearing in Tamil films, Kamal Haasan was also doing a handful of Hindi films like Ek Duje ke Liye, Sanam Teri Kasam and Sadma, which was a remake of his own Tamil film Moondram Pirai. In 1985, Kamal Haasan appeared in Saagar, a story depicting a love triangle set against the backdrop of the beaches in Goa. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film starred Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia alongside Haasan.

This film was highly publicised during its release since it marked the comeback for Dimple Kapadia. She left acting post her debut film Bobby to get married to superstar Rajesh Khanna. Saagar was critically acclaimed after the release and was ultimately sent as India’s official entry for the Oscars for Best Foreign Language film in 1985. However, it was not selected. The movie, which released on August 9 in 1985, just completed 37 years of its release.

The other Kamal Haasan movies that were sent for the Oscars include the Tamil films Hey Ram, Indian, Kuruthipunal, Thevar Magan, Nayagan and Telugu film Swati Muthyam. Kamal Haasan is presently busy with Shankar’s Indian 2.

