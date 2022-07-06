This Film With Vijay Sethupathi's Cameo Now Rated Second Best in World Cinema

When it was released in Tamil Nadu on February 11 of this year, the critically acclaimed film Kadaisi Vivasayi, which was directed by Manikandan and starred the late Nallandi as the main character, failed to do well at the box office. However, the movie was acknowledged where it really counts and is now rated the second best movie in the world.

The popular Letterboxd website, which reviews movies globally, has published its half-yearly report for this year. The top-rated movie on the list is the American absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, which stars Michelle Yeoh and was written, produced, and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. It is followed by our very own desi film Kadaisi Vivasayi in the second position, a privilege that very few Indian movies achieve.

The film narrates the tale of a tender relationship between a rural farmer and his land and is high on realism and drama. The realism is apparent from the casting, as a real-life farmer, Nallandi was cast in the lead role, which unfortunately happened to be both his first and last one, as he passed away even before the film could release.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was also one of the distributors of the movie, played a small cameo in the film, appearing as a mystic nomad while Yogi Babu also made a guest appearance. Kadaisi Vivasayi is not the only Vijay Sethupathi film that made it to Letterboxd’s list.

The Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where Vijay Sethupathi also has an important role, was placed 11th on the list. SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is in 6th place and Kunchacko Boban’s hostage drama Pada (Malayalam) is the other Indian movie on the list.

