This Friendship Day, Grab Popcorn and Binge-Watch These 5 Movies with Your BFF

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: Friendship Day is all about celebrating your bonds. While International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30th, India marks this day on the first Sunday of August. This year, India will celebrate the day on August 7.

ALSO READ: Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Most of you must have some or other outing plans with your friends, but if you want to stay back home, then what better way to celebrate the special day than watching an amazing Bollywood film with your gang? The best part is that the Hindi film industry has given us films for all seasons, occasions, festivals, emotions, and more.

Advertisement

So without any further delay, let’s take a look at some of the Hindi films to binge-watch with your buddies.

Dil Chahta Hai

An absolute classic. And why not? The amalgamation of three friends, a Goa trip, and a roller coaster ride in a bond will perfectly portray the friendship in real life. This national award-winning film marked Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut. Just imagine if Farhan’s debut work turned out to be a masterpiece, what all his upcoming friendship-based film Jee Le Zaraa will hold. 3 Idiots

Bringing the concept of “Aal Izz Well" into our lives, 3 Idiots truly exhibits the meaning of friendship in just 3 hours. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial will evolve an urge in your heart to have a friend like Rancho in your life, who will go to any lengths to help you. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

An ultimate bachelor trip for three best friends, ZNMD will honestly make you want to pack your bags and leave for a road trip with your friends. Zoya Akhtar’s piece of art has rightly attained cult status since its release. This movie will give a sense of self-discovery and should surely be on your list. Veere Di Wedding

While some of the filmmakers were focusing on boys’ road trips and bachelor vacations, Shashanka Ghosh gave this comedy film, so that girls’ night outs too could be made memorable. This 2018 film is just perfect to watch with your girlfriends. Chhichhore

This national award-winning film by Nitesh Tiwari will make you feel nostalgic about your college days. The movie is all about friendship and a happy ending.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here