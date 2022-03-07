This Holi Special Bhojpuri Song is Getting Lots of Praise From The Viewers. Watch

Banking on the upcoming festival of Holi, the Bhojpuri music industry is releasing a series of music videos headlined by popular Bhojpuri actors.

Recently a new video, Tuch Pichkariya, that features actors Samar Singh and Shweta Mahara was unveiled. It is the first time the duo has appeared on screen and their amazing chemistry is receiving a lot of praise among the Bhojpuri audience.

The song has been released on the YouTube channel of Wave Music and is becoming increasingly popular owing to the expressions and dance of Shweta Mahara. The duo in the song appears in the role of brother in law and sister in law and their dance moves have been filmed brilliantly.

Shweta can be seen wearing a glamorous lehenga and dancing to the tunes of the song. Samar is seen teasing Shweta, applying colour to her face.

The video has garnered more than one lakh views along with two and a half thousand likes till now.

Here is the YouTube link of the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HlMfBg-5wo

The craze for Bhojpuri songs today is no longer limited to a particular region as even the Hindi-speaking audiences have shown their appreciation for them.

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh, who boasts a massive fan following, has also released his new song ahead of Holi. The song, White White Lehenga, has created a buzz on the internet since its release. It features Smriti Sinha performing spectacular dance moves alongside the actor.

Pawan Singh is known for his roles in movies like Mera Watan and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke.

