This Instagram Post of Marathi Actor Subodh Bhave is Going Viral For its Caption

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who is known for his performances in movies, including Ani Dr Kashinath Ghanekar, Balgandharva, Katyar Kaljat and Ghusali, recently shared on social media a post, which has all the attention from his fans.

The actor has shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account and has captioned it with the beautiful lines of late Marathi author Roy Kinikar.

The caption of the picture reads, “This clown has no time to cry. Let’s go behind the scenes with shadows." Following this, reactions, complimenting him for the picture as well as for the beautiful lines of Roy Kiniker came in from the fans.

“Smashing & stunning look! Day by day, you are getting younger n awesome!! Beautiful caption as always," commented a user, while another praised the looks of the actor stating, “This picture is kaaffiiii distracting."

Advertisement

Here is the link to the post

Several Instagram users also posted the heart emoji and wished the actor good luck for the US trip.

Subodh Bhave has appeared in a host of Marathi movies, TV serials, and theatre and has been lauded for his compelling performances. The actor portrayed the character of Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the 2015 biopic Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush for which he received significant acclaim.

Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush was directed by Om Raut and was produced under the banner of Neena Raut Entertainment. The film revolved around the life of social reformer and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak and featured Chinmay Mandlekar and Priya Bapat in lead roles.

Subodh has also received considerable recognition for the 2011 film Balgandharva, which is based on the book Gandharva Gatha. The movie is based on the life of Marathi singer and stage actor Bal Gandharva and is directed by Ravi Jadhav. The actor is currently involved with two films, Manapaman and Phulrani, based on the Marathi play of the same name.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.