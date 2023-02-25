Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dominating the news cycle ever since they got married. The photos of their wedding celebrations went viral in no time. But do you have any idea about how the B-town duo spent on their wedding?

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The Suryagarh Palace is a former royal household converted into a heritage hotel. After the wedding, the Shershaah couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai and Delhi.

The wedding was a private affair, much like that of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Siddharth and Kiara’s wedding was attended only by their family and a few close friends. But do you know how much this grand wedding cost?

There is always craziness among fans to know the expenses of celebrity weddings. After Siddharth Kiara married, fans are also curious to know how much they spent on their royal wedding and recently an Instagram influencer calculated their wedding cost.

Instagram blogger Ayush Chudiwala recently shared a reel in which he has calculated the amount spent as per the rate card register on the Suryagarh Palace website. Although the cost was more than this, a special band party was also held from Delhi as chefs arrived from Delhi and other parts of the country to prepare dishes for the wedding.

Take a look at the video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CouNaksA8qU/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Sharing the clip, Ayush wrote, “Here’s a cost breakdown of a wedding as grand as Sid Kiara." This calculation list does not include bridal jewellery, clothes designed by Manish Malhotra, make-up, and other expenses

The couple booked 83 rooms for 150 guests. The average cost per room is Rs 30,000. The meal cost Rs 5000 per plate for two days. The average spending on gifts given to guests is Rs 10,000 each.

According to Ayush’s rate card, the total cost of this royal wedding is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore 14 lakh 80 thousand. However, it was just an estimated cost and fans believe that their favourite couple spent much more.

