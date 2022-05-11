This Is How 39-Year-Old Sivaji Ganesan Turned Into An 80-Year-Old In Thiruvaruthelvar

Sivaji Ganesan was a dominant force in Tamil cinema from the fifties to the seventies of the 20th century. Ganesan was born in 1928 and he breathed his last in 2001. He was referred to as “Nadigar Thilagham," meaning “Doyen of Actors". The Tamil film journal “Paesum padam" had bestowed upon him the honorific. Ganesan’s acting career began at the age of eight, and could be simply divided into three phases -1936 to 1952, when he performed on the stage (his first love); 1952 to 1974, when he drifted to the big screen and continued to give stage performances; and the third 1974 to 1999, when he restricted himself to films.

During his acting career, Ganesan has portrayed a number of characters and once he had to play the 80-year-old father in AB Nagarajan’s Thiruvaruthelvar. At that time his age was 39. Now back then, there was no high-tech conventions like going abroad for makeup or bringing in Hollywood artists to make that transformation. Despite this, Ganesan was able to look like an 80-year-old, with the help of just local make-up. How? A series of pictures of Ganesan transforming himself into an old man has surfaced online.

Sivaji and his friend Nannu (son of make-up genius Haribabu) invented plastic make-up, with the help of diamond and film adhesive material. Here are the steps how the transformation was brought in:

First, the mixture was applied to the face of the actor. Next, rub the mixture well on the face. Not to forget it can be irritating to pull on the skin when it cools and hardens. Now, on top of the compound, apply the liquid plastic to the face with a brush Once again rub the face as you did in the second step to prevent wrinkles from falling. You will notice the wrinkles on the eyelids have fallen off. Take symbolically cut hair and apply the adhesive over the plastic coating to create a beard. Once the beard grafting on the face is completed, now comes the time to create grey eyebrows. A thin ring is also glued under the ear. As easy as it may sound, this job takes several minutes. Once the earring is placed, next in line is the moustache. The beard and moustache are placed in the same manner. Next shower on the forehead. It wasn’t original shower, it was also some kind of compound. The wrinkled face, grey head, beard, water everywhere, rudratsam as ornaments. 39-year-old actor Tilak turned 80-year-old in two hours.

