This is How Actress Kim Sharma Described Her Beau Leander Paes

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes created a buzz when they made their relationship public. The two have been teasing their fans with adorable pictures and love-filled posts for each other. On November 6, Kim shared a super-cute picture of Leander, in which he was seen flashing his million-dollar smile. While the tennis star's good looks and heart-winning smile made sure all eyes were on him, we got distracted by a note added to the now-deleted Instagram Stories. Along with the image, Kim wrote, ‘Snack’ and we cannot deny that the title suits pretty well to Leander.

The actress also shared a picture in which the two are seen gazing at each other, with wide smiles. Posting the snap, the actress dropped a heart-eye gif.

On November 7, Leander and Kim enjoyed a day with their families. The actress shared an all-smile picture, with a caption “Sunday famjam.”

On the occasion of Diwali, the couple posed together with their pet dog to extend best wishes to their Instagram family. “Happy Diwali from us to you,” Kim wrote as she wished a happy healthy life for all. “Love and light,” she added.

Here is the post:

While Leander looked charming as ever in white kurta pajama, Kim grabbed all attention in her yellow lehenga.

Recently, Kim had shared an image of herself and Leander with Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “In the very august company of Neeraj Chopra.” She thanked the Olympian for the pride he brought to the country and Leander for starting it all up.

Leander and Kim made their relationship Instagram official in September this year. Sharing a picture in which Leander was gazing lovingly at Kim, the latter added the evil-eye amulet emoji along with a couple emoticon.

