This Is How Apurva Nemlekar’s Fans Are Supporting the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Finalist

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has now reached its final stage. Apurva Nemlekar, Rakhi Sawant, Kiran Mane, Akshay Kelkar and Amruta Dhongade are the finalists of this season. Last week, contestant Aroh Welankar got eliminated in the mid-week eviction. The grand finale will be held tomorrow. Along with the contestants, the fans are also very excited. Finalist Apurva is making buzz all over social media. Her fans have gone all out to show their support for their favourite contestant. Banners have been put up by fans, showing their love and support for Apurva. Photos of this banner are going viral on social media. A video of this has also been shared on Apurva’s Instagram account.

Apurva reached the final round by winning the ticket to the final task. After this, there was a lot of discussion on social media that she will win the season. Actress Smita Gondkar also announced that the winner of this season will be Apurva. This has also made Apurva’s fans happy, and they have also started trying in every possible way to help Apurva win the season. Fans are seen carrying big banners and posters at some places, urging people to vote for Apurva and make her the winner.

Digital creator Vinay Mhatre also showed his support for Apurva. He has shared a video and is seen holding a banner, which reads, “Apurva Nemalekar, the daughter of Dadar who was discussed in the Bigg Boss house, bringing the Apurva trophy to Dadar! Best of luck to you for the Bigg Boss finale. Voting lines will continue till 12 noon on 7th January 2023! Download the Voot app and vote for your Apoorva instantly. Each person can cast 99 votes from one email id! Vote for Apurva immediately to see the trophy of Bigg Boss in Apurva’s hands by casting your vote! Meanwhile, a few hours are left for the announcement of the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi."

Bigg Boss Marathi fans are now eager to know who will bag the winner’s trophy in the fourth season.

