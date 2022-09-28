This is How Chiranjeevi is Connected With Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is just two days away from its grand release and the anticipation is at its highest. The makers of the film, made on a grand scale, have been using innovative and extensive publicity campaigns to promote it with the entire team, except director Mani Ratnam, just about to conclude an all-India tour as part of promotions. And now, some more interesting news about the film has come to the fore.

Considering the pan-Indian appeal, Ponniyin Selvan is dubbed in all the remaining three South Indian languages as well as in Hindi. The movie is expected to start with a voiceover explaining the context of the film and the history of the Chola empire, around which the story is based. If reports are to be believed, Megastar Chiranjeevi has provided the voiceover for the Telugu version of the film. If it is true, the movie is going to be a major crowd puller in the Telugu-speaking states, considering the huge popularity of Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi recently also provided the voiceover for the Telugu version of Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor. It is interesting to note that Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather is scheduled to hit the screens less than a week after Ponniyin Selvan and may face stiff competition from it.

Other names that are appearing in reports for the voiceover for Ponniyin Selvan include Kamal Haasan for the original Tamil version, Mammootty for the Malayalam dub, Upendra for Kannada and Ajay Devgn in the Hindi version.

Boasting a stellar cast and music by AR Rahman, Ponniyin Selvan is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name.

