This is How Kareena Kapoor Khan Met Her BFF Amrita Arora in 2023, See Hilarious Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to hang out with her girl gang for sure. The actress often posts photos with her best friends, be it catching up with Malaika Arora in London after her shoot, or going out shopping and chilling with Karisma Kapoor, she keeps the internet posted. Recently she dropped a photo that shows how she met her best friend, Amrita Arora for the first time this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo on the Instagram story section of Amrita Arora, who is also the sister of Malaika Arora. Amrita can be seen dressed in a pale blue gown and hiding her face from the camera. Kareena added a text to the photo that read, “This is how I met my BFF (best friends forever) in 2023”.

Amrita Arora recently appeared at her sister’s show, Moving in with Malaika. In one of the episodes, Malaika Arora tries out a stand-up gig, and her sister ends up being the butt of some of the jokes. This does not go down well with her. When the sisters met each other after the arrival of Arhaan Khan, Amrita expresses her displeasure and hurt. She said, “The standup, you could have been more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes to indirectly pointing out about not doing anything, that was something you could have called me to ask if I was okay.”

However, the sisters worked out their differences and hugged them out. But, the sisters had another argument, where Malaika Arora looks visibly upset and said, “When I went through the lowest in my life, I needed you the most, as my sister. You weren’t there. You’ve been an amazing mother, wife and friend, when will you be an amazing sister?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, she wrapped her shoot with Hansal Mehta’s untitled movie. She has Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew which will also feature Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma as well.

