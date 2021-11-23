This is How Much Actor-Presenter Makapa Anand Gets For Hosting Just One Episode

Makapa Anand is one of the notable television anchors in the industry, and his salary has been a topic of discussion among fans, of late. Makapa, who started his career as a radio jockey, has worked for Radio Mirchi for 6 years in Dubai. He made his debut as a television presenter on Vijay TV for the show Cinema Kaaram Coffee with debutant co-host Priyanka Deshpande.

Reports say that the actor and presenter gets a salary of Rs 1,00,00 for hosting 1 episode of any reality show. Upon hearing his salary, his fans are praising Makapa for being worthy of such a salary.

Makapa Anand slowly became popular among the masses and has been working as an anchor for Vijay TV for several years. He made his silver screen debut in 2014 with the film Vanavarayan Vallavarayan. Following this, he has acted in films like Navaratha Tilak, Peanuts, Atti, Mustache Twist, Panchu Mittai, and Manik.

He has hosted many popular shows including Super Singer, Kings of the Dance, Mrs Chinnathirai, Mr. and Mrs. (Season 1,2, and 3), Athu Ithu Ethu, KPY champions, and Start Music. Priyanka Deshpande is currently hosting the Start Music which she hosted while participating in Bigg Boss.

Television reality shows have been the major reason for the increase in the TRP rating of the channels that have greatly impressed viewers. For many years now, Star Vijay TV has been at the forefront of presenting reality shows to viewers.

None of the reality shows aired on Vijay TV has gone unnoticed. Reality shows telecast on Vijay TV have the largest fan base and support. One of the main reasons why Vijay TV’s reality shows are a huge hit is because of the anchors like Divya Dharshini, popularly known as DD, Niya Nana Gopinath, Priyanka Deshpande, Archana, Rakshan, Erode Mahesh, and many more.

