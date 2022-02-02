This is How Salman Khan Congratulated Katrina Kaif on Marriage With Vicky Kaushal

Even after two months, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kausha’s wedding continues to trend. A lot of credit goes to their mushy pictures, but this time it is because of Salman Khan. The actor recently congratulated Katrina on her marriage on national television. During the finale of Bigg Boss 15, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant danced to Katrina’s popular track Chikni Chameli from the 2012 film Agneepath. Post the performance, the host Salman looked into the camera and said, “Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Katrina, congratulations on the marriage). In another segment of the show, when former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill graced the show, she was seen teasing Salman about Katrina's wedding. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December in Rajasthan.

During the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Salman introduced Shehnaaz as “Shehnaaz Gill of India”. Those who have followed the 13th season of the reality show know that Shehnaaz was known as “Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.” Upon arriving on the stage, Shehnaaz said that she is now “Shehnaaz Gill of India."

Speaking of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Shehnaaz said, “Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi? (Sir, you just be happy please. Hope I am not crossing the line)” Compensating for her statement, she then told Salman, “But single zyaada achhe lagte ho (You are better off being single)." Replying to which Salman jokingly added, “Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga. (I'll look good even better when I am single)."

A lot was made of Salman’s absence from Katrina and Vicky’s destination wedding. It is not news that Salman and Katrina have been long-time collaborators and she is perceived very close to his family, especially sisters Arpita and Alvira. However, when the family was not invited to the wedding, it raised eyebrows.

