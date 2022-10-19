This Is What Jaggesh Has To Say About Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

Rishab Shetty has currently become the talk of the tinsel town with his exemplary performance as Shiva in the supernatural action thriller film Kantara. From Tollywood superstar Prabhas to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, celebrities from across the country heaped praises on the Kannada film, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages last week. Now, South actor Jaggesh has also joined the bandwagon. He recently watched the Rishab Shetty directorial in the United States of America.

On Tuesday, Jaggesh wrote a heartfelt note to share his experience of watching Kantara on the big screen. The 59-year-old actor-politician revealed that he watched the film in Denver. In his note, posted on Instagram, Jaggesh shared that he has been visiting various temples across Dakshina Kannada every year for the last thirty years.

Advertisement

Jaggesh expressed that the spiritual experience of visiting each temple gives his soul a sense of satisfaction. And, he is proud that Rishab Shetty was born on that land. Elaborating on his experience of watching Kantara, the Premier Padmini star said that he forgot where he was for 25 minutes after watching the film. He also believes that God put the idea of the film in Rishab’s mind to remind people of the significance of spirituality. Jaggesh concluded his extensive note by highlighting that Kantara was not a movie but a thrilling experience.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kantara continues to witness a steady run in cinema halls. According to reports, the film is inching towards surpassing KGF: Chapter 2’s lifetime collection in Telugu states. While KGF: Chapter 2’s collection stands at Rs 24 crores in the Telugu belt, Kantara has reportedly minted Rs 16 crores at the box office so far. Therefore, trade analysts opine that the collection of the Rishab Shetty-starrer will soon cross the collection of the Yash-starrer.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here