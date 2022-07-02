This Is What Marathi Actress Anvita Phaltankar Doesn't Like About Mumbai

Marathi television actress Anvita Phaltankar is celebrating her 25th birthday today. The famous Marathi TV show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla brought immense popularity to the actress. The show ended sometime back but her performance as Avni has remained in viewers’ hearts.

Anvita is known for her happy-go-lucky charm and cool vibes. Anvita grew up in Mumbai and she shares a strong bond with the city. Many people love the monsoon season in Mumbai. However, in a recent interview the actress revealed that she is not attracted to Mumbai’s torrential rains.

She said, “I don’t like to go out for any sort of work when it is raining. I simply don’t like going out during the rain. I have never liked June in particular as I had to go to school on rainy days. I never liked the overflowing roads and the muddy pits."

Advertisement

“To tumble into that muck and damage your shoes is worse than any nightmare. When it used to rain and someone would get wet at school, everything would be drenched and their odours would permeate the place," she added.

However, the actress loves to enjoy watching the rain from a couch at home. “I want to have tea and Maggie outside wuring the downpour. I always do this with my friends who stay in my neighbourhood," Anvita said.

Lip-smacking cuisine is what Anvita enjoys most, apart from acting. Anvita, in a recent interview, revealed her fondness for the “3 Gs" that is Gajanan Vada Pav, Garwa Cold Drinks, and Strong Soda Water in Mumbai. Gajanan Vada Pav outlet is located in Thane West, Mumbai. Food, drinks, and other items are the specialty of Garwa Cold Drinks & Strong Soda Water.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.