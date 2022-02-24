This is What Pete Davidson Posted Before Vanishing From Instagram as Kanye West Drama Continues

In the latest development in the drama concerning Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the latter has deleted his Instagram account merely a week after he re-joined the platform. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian had made his re-entry into Instagram about seven days back in midst of Kanye bombarding him and his girlfriend Kim with personal attacks.

According to ENews, he had not posted for most of his short-lived stay except one post on the day he deleted his account. He was following only Kim and two others and was followed back by Kim. Just 40 minutes before his account deletion on Wednesday, he posted a video hinting at what could've been part of his new social media aesthetic. The only thing he posted was a video clip from his upcoming film The Home. He released a behind-the-scenes video the same morning he deleted the account, captioning it, “They're letting me add my own dialogue to The Home." James DeMonaco, the writer, director, and producer of The Purge franchise has written, directed, and produced the upcoming horror film.

Pete’s fan pages shared the deleted post on social media.

Even during his recent Donda 2 event in Miami, Kanye West continued to take digs at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. He rapped about someone's security is at stake, which looked to be linked to a private message that Kim supposedly made to Kanye about his online posts targeting Davidson. While the rapper didn't specifically mention Pete in his new song, the lyrics contained hints at Kim's concern for the comedian's safety after his public attacks on him.

Also singing “Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this," was interpreted as a way of warning Pete to stay away from his family, reported Pinkvilla. It was seen as a reference to a past allegation of his about Kim not allowing him to attend their daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

