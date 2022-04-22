This is What Raja Rani Fame Alya Manasa is Doing Now

TV actress Alya Manasa, who is known for playing Semba in the popular Tamil show Raja Rani 2, had to quit the serial when she got pregnant with her second child.

Alya shared the screen with her husband, actor Sanjeev Karthick in the first season of the serial. Their chemistry, in Raja Rani, was an instant hit among the Tamil audience and reportedly the couple also fell in love on the sets of the show. They tied the knot in 2019 and later welcomed a baby girl named Aila.

Aired on Vijay TV, Raja Rani enjoyed a massive popularity and was considered the most successful show. Due to this, the makers decided to bring the second season of Raja Rani where Alya continued to essay the female lead. However, in season 2, the male lead was played by Sidhu Sid as Sanjeev stepped away from the limelight.

The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy named Arsh which they announced through their social media page on March 27. Now, Alya and Sanjeev both have a YouTube channel where they share their happy family moments with fans.

In the latest video shared on their channel, Alya is looking after her two kids and preparing a sweet dish.

The video garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube while fans were delighted to see Alya along with her family. “The way Alya says Arsh baby is so cute," one user wrote. Others too were elated watching the video and blessed the family.

Reportedly, Raja Rani 2 could not match the popularity of the first season as viewers missed the on-screen chemistry of real life couple Alya and Sanjeev.

During an Instagram live session last year, Sanjeev had announced that Alya was pregnant with their second baby. Following this, wishes poured in for the much-loved couple but later rumours started doing rounds that Alya might have to quit Raja Rani 2.

Initially, Alya dismissed the rumours and insisted that she will continue to act in the show. But, later it was confirmed that the actress was indeed leaving the show. She was replaced with another actress Riya in Raja Rani 2.

