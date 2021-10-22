This is Why Shah Rukh Khan Will Forever Be Grateful to Chunky Panday

It is no secret that star kids Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are close friends and they never shy away from expressing their bond. However, their actor fathers Chunkey Panday and Shah Rukh Khan, too, share a strong bond of mutual love and respect. There have been several instances where SRK has opened expressed gratitude towards Panday. In 2005, when he was hosting the reality game show India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun, he shared an interesting story on why Panday is close to him.

In one of the episodes, Shah Rukh said that when he arrived in Mumbai from Delhi in the 80s, it was Chunky who gave him shelter and introduced him to his industry friends. The actor was already established back then and he played an important role in getting the superstar in touch with other industry colleagues.

Both the actors’ wives, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Panday share a close bond too. And their friendship has spread to the younger generation as Ananya and Suhana continue to be amazing friends.

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB yesterday for questioning in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case.

The actress was questioned for over two hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday, and sources said that the central agency quizzed her on her WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Ananya’s father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where they reached at around 4 pm. There was heavy deployment of police outside the NCB office and a large number of media persons were also present. A stricken-looking Ananya, her father’s arm protectively around her shoulder, left a little after 6 pm.

