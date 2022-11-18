This Landmark Allu Arjun Film May Soon Hit the Theatres Again

The Telugu film industry has recently followed a trend of re-releasing movies that came years ago. Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri, a smash hit when it came out in 2006, was released once again in the US in 4K technology. Taking inspiration from the success of the re-release, Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa also had a limited re-release. And the interesting part is that people are still flocking to the theatres to watch these old films. Many big banners are now deciding to cash in on the success of this trend and since all top heroes are doing it, how can the current pan-India sensation Allu Arjun be left behind?

Allu Arjun’s popularity has soared even higher with last year’s Pushpa: The Rise and now reports are coming in that one of his superhit films may hit the theatres once again this month itself. The film in question is Race Gurram, which was released in 2014 and was directed by Surender Reddy. Race Gurram had been a huge blockbuster in 2014 and had become the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year.

Advertisement

Now, Natti’s Entertainment Private Ltd is bringing the film back to theatres. If all goes well, Race Gurram may be re-release by the end of this month itself. Allu Arjun’s popularity has increased significantly since 2014 and hence the re-release is expected to be a grand success.

Race Gurram was an action comedy also stars Shruti Hassan, Shaam and Ravi Kishen, with music by S Thaman. It was also a milestone in Allu Arjun’s career as it became his first film to gross over Rs 100 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News here