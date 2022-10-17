This Leading South Actress is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Crush

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya or NBK needs no introduction. The actor who has delivered over 100 Telugu-language films in his cinematic career spanning over 40 years, has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of millions of fans. Even at the age of 52, Nandamuri is still making the headlines for his charming personality and brilliant on-screen presence.

Nandamuri is presently hosting a Telugu-language celebrity chat show Unstoppable. Several actors and actresses graced the talk show which is currently airing its second season on Aha OTT from October 14. The second episode of the widely-watched program will witness the arrival of Telegu actors Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen.

On the occasion, of its second episode, Balayya has made an interesting revelation on the show. A short promo of the second episode of Unstoppable 2 has been dropped on YouTube by Aha video, where Nandamuri spoke about his current crush.

The Akhanda actor shared that he has a huge crush on South actress Rashmika Mandanna. As the crowd present in the talk show cheered and whistled upon hearing this interesting revelation, Nandamuri jokingly added that Rashmika does not even let him sleep at night, before breaking into laughter.

Watch the promo here:

The rest of the fun video promo showed Nandamuri as the host, having a great time interacting with Siddu and Vishwak, giving them tasks as the crowd hollered and enjoyed themselves. The 3 minutes 20-second promotion concluded with the announcement of the release date of the second episode. The textual layout read- “Madness unfolds on October 21st."

Pushpa actress Rashmika is hailed as the national crush. Besides her adorable smile, the actress is also known for her stupendous acting. Rashmika recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She will next be seen in the Tamil drama flick Varisu, opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, talking about Nandamuri, the actor is currently gearing up for his next, NBK107. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is slated to hit the theatres next year during Sankranti.

