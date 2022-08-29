This Leaked Photo From Sets of Rajinikanth’s Jailer Goes Viral

Superstar Rajinikanth kicked off the shoot of his upcoming Tamil film Jailer on August 22. Sun Pictures announced commencing the shooting of Jailer on Twitter by unveiling the legendary actor’s first look from the action comedy film. A couple of days after the Rajinikanth-starrer went on floors, a leaked picture from the film’s sets surfaced on social media.

In the viral picture, Rajinikanth can be seen standing near a leafy shelter with his back facing the camera. Rajinikanth wore the same outfit that he is seen rocking in the first-look poster of Jailer.

Last week, Sun Pictures left fans of Rajinikanth in a frenzy after they revealed the 72-year-old actor’s first look from Jailer. In the poster, Rajinikanth sported an intense salt and pepper look in a grey shirt over beige pants, paired with brown shoes. His look was rounded off with a pair of black glasses. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, “#Jailer begins his action Today!"

Check out Jailer’s first-look poster below:

In yet another tweet, the production house also revealed the star cast of Jailer. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in key roles. Sun Pictures broke the news about the film’s cast on August 24 by sharing an announcement video on the micro-blogging platform.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer marks the 169th film of Rajinikanth in the Tamil film industry. The film has been produced on a humongous budget by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The makers have roped in Anirudh Ravichander to compose the action comedy film’s music while Vijay Karthik Kannan has been brought on board to helm its cinematography. Jailer is expected to hit the big screen in 2023.

