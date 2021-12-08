This Legendary Comedian Will Play Key Role in Pawan’s Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak

The makers of power star Pawan Kalyan’s most anticipated film, Bheemla Nayak, roped in an incredible actor for a key role. Star Comedian Brahmanandam, during the talk show Alitho Saradaga, confirmed his participation in the movie. However, nobody knows the role Brahmanandam will essay in the film and whether it is full-fledged or a cameo. The film will hit the theatres on January 12, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the key roles, the film features Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in female lead roles.

The makers of the film have recently released Brahmanandam’s look from the film and it became a sensation among the fans of the comedy king. While Sagar K Chandra has directed the film, Trivikram Srinivas has narrated it. Compared to the matrix, it seems that Pawan has made key changes to some scenes to suit the image in the film.

The audio rights of the film reportedly sold for a hefty price after a leading company, Aditya music, bought them for around Rs 5.04 crore. However, an official statement is yet to be released.

Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Daniel Shekhar in this movie. The film is being produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. S. Thaman has scored music.

Brahmanandam is known across the nation for his acting and comedy skills in Telugu cinema. He is a Padma Shri winner and also holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. In the span of his acting career, he has appeared in close to 1600 movies. Moreover, Brahmanandam also bagged five Nandi Awards, Filmfare Award South, and others.

