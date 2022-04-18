This love-filled Photo of the Bachchan Family is Melting Hearts on Internet

The Bachchans are one of the most talked-about celebrities in the film industry. The star-studded family often makes the headlines for their films, family time, and the support they give to each other. A photo showcasing the close bond of the Bachchan family surfaced on the internet. The picture is melting the hearts of the fans and making them go “aww" over the Bachchan family.

In the photo shared by a fan page, we see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda posing for the camera. While Navya is standing alongside her grandparents, Aaradhya is next to her parents.

One thing that caught the eyes of the users was the simplicity of the family. The family frame was loved by all and fans showered love and praises. One of the users commented, “Perfect family photo", while another one poured love with numerous heart emoticons.

This isn’t the first time the precious and love-filled glimpses of the Bachchan family are making the rounds on the internet. Aishwarya often gives fans a peek inside her life through social media.

Last year, Aishwarya shared a lovely picture in which she posed with her husband, daughter and in-laws. Just like every other capture, this photo also gave us vibes of simplicity and love.

Not just through snaps, the family also extends support to each other by appreciating good work. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan praised Abhishek’s performance in the film Dasvi. Talking about a particular scene, Big B called Abhishek’s shot to be “moving and immaculately performed".

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Navya and Agastya are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archie comic adaptation. This will mark the entry of the third generation of the family into the film industry.

