This Marathi Actor's Husband Was First to Win Rs 1 Crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan’s hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been entertaining people for the past two decades. Apart from increasing the general knowledge of the public, it is also helping many obtain financial backing. A lot of people have become millionaires after participating in this show, but do you know who the first person to win the show was? It was none other than Harshvardhan Nawathe, the husband of Marathi actor Sarika Nawathe. He had participated in the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 22 years ago and was the first person to win Rs 1 crore in the show.

Harshvardhan Nawathe had won Rs. 1 crore when he appeared on the show in the year 2000. At the time, he was only 27 years old and had dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. He got married to Sarika in 2007, seven years after he won KBC. Harshvardhan is currently the Chief Operating Officer at a Dutch Recruitment Company.

Sarika Nawathe plays Babi Aatya in Star Pravah’s Tipkyachi Rangoli. She has also worked with Ashok Saraf in the movie Pahili Sher Dusri Savva Sher. She had also acted in the Hindi show Ghulam-e-Mustafa’ on Doordarshan. She has also acted in plays such as Jaswandi and Chanakya and starred in many small and big commercials.

Sarika had essayed the role of Vibha Kulkarni in Colors Marathi serial Kunku Tikli Aani Tattoo. Her role in Molkarin Bai was very popular. She is active on Instagram where she has 19,000 followers. She recently shared some pictures of her husband from the sets of KBC.

Look at Sarika, the proud and beaming wife! Good on you, we must say!

