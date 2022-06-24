This Marathi Show Tops The Week's TRP Ratings; Man Udu Udu Zhala Out

Man Udu Udu Zhala has crashed out of the top 10 Marathi shows in this week’s TRP ratings. Seems like, the recent twist in Indra-Deepu’s love story did not go down well with some viewers. Meanwhile, Rang Maza Vegla has found its way to the top this week with a 6.7 TRP rating.

The second position in the TRP race has been bagged by Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta with a TRP rating of 6.6. The twists in the lives of Jay and Gauri have been well received by the tally viewers.

Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar-starrer Aai Kuthe Kay Karte ranks third with a 6.4 rating. At number four is the Phulala Sugandh Maticha series. Kirti and Shubham’s new story ranks fourth with a 6.1 rating. Thipkyanchi Rangoli also put itself in the top five with a TRP rating of 6.0.

Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath series with a rating of 5.5 is at number eight, while at number nine and tenth are Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha respectively.

The twist in Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha after Shantanu Pallavi’s marriage does not seem to have gone down well with the audience.

The TRP rating chart of the top 10 serials has been shared on Instagram by a Marathi entertainment account, which goes by the name trpmarathi.

