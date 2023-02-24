Tollywood actors usually have a huge and intense fan following. Often, when a Telugu superstar’s film releases at theatres, locals take to the streets and create a festival-like scenario, bursting crackers and dancing to drums. One such fan of Telugu superstar and politician Balakrishna has shown his love for the actor by printing the actor and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao pictures, instead of God’s, on his wedding invitation.

The fan believed that the blessing of his idols — late NTR and Balakrishna — was important for his wedding to be successfully conducted. In fact, the fan expects the actor to visit him on the day of the wedding, only after which he will continue with the procession.

The youth hails from Visakhapatnam and has been a huge fan of the late NTR and Balakrishna since childhood. He has been watching their films for several years. He revealed his emotional bond with them in an interview with Samayam Telugu, Times of India’s Telugu news outlet.

Balakrishna has always had a huge fanbase and people go to huge extents to showcase their love for him. In 2017, a die-hard fan of the actor bought a ticket for his then-released Legend for $1116 (Rs 92.372 thousand).

Talking about Balakrishna’s work, his recent outing Veera Simha Reddy received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and critics and collected more than Rs 130 crores worldwide. The movie made its OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, February 23.

Balakrishna’s next film, tentatively titled NBK 108, went on floors in Hyderabad in December 2022, and the film is expected to release in mid-2023 or late 2023 but no official announcement has been made yet. The film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Along with Balakrishna, the film will feature Trisha Krishnan and Kajal Aggarwal as female leads along with Arjun Rampal, R. Sarathkumar, Sreeleela, Raj Tirandasu, Rajasekhar and Priyanka Jawalkar in prominent roles.

Moreover, the film is being produced by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. Thaman S will be responsible for scoring the music for the movie.

