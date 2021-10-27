This Newcomer Will be Female Lead in Megastar Pawan Kalyan's Next

The makers of megastar Pawan Kalyan-starrer PSPK 29 have finalised the felmale lead for the film. According to media reports, newcomer model-turned-actor Sakshi Vaidya, who recently starred in Surender Reddy’s directorial “Agent", will be seen playing the lead role opposite the megastar in the upcoming film.

Many are saying that Surender Reddy was impressed with her performance in “Agent" and has chosen her again opposite Pawan Kalyan in the lead role in his 29th film. However, an official announcement from the makers of the film is awaited.

The action entertainer is helmed by Surender Reddy and the story has been penned by Vakkantham Vamsi. Moreover, the film is being bankrolled by Ram Thalluri under SRT Entertainments.

About Pawan Kalyan’s work, the actor currently has many films lined up. His action thriller Bheemla Nayak will premiere next year in January. The film is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Besides Kalyan, the film features Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menon in the lead roles. In Sagar K Chandra’s directorial, music is composed by S. Thaman.

The actor is also working on another project in Harish Shankar’s directorial Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a lecturer in the film. Produced by Maitree Movie Makers, the team is currently busy with the pre-production work of the film work.

Besides, it is known that Pawan Kalyan will also be seen playing the lead role in Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial Hari Hara Veeramallu. The producers have announced that the film will be released on April 29, 2022, on the occasion of Pawan’s birthday. It is said that Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a diamond thief in this movie.

Hari Hara Veeramallu is reported to be the first pan-Indian film of the actor. Actor Nidhi Agerwal will be seen playing the lead role. The music of the film is composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is bankrolled by AM Ratnam under the banner of Mega Surya Productions. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in a pivotal role.

