This News Anchor, Not Harika Sadu, Was First Choice To Play Anjali in Thirumagal

They are saying that Kanmani should have accepted the role.
They are saying that Kanmani should have accepted the role.

Kanmani's decision to turn down Thirumagal has saddened her fans.

Updated: February 04, 2022, 18:44 IST

Eminent journalist Kanmani Sekar was the first choice for the character Anjali in Thirumagal, reports say. The role is currently being played by Harika Sadu.

Kanmani Sekar is currently working as a news anchor at Sun network. Kanmani also worked with a lot of other channels such as Jaya TV, News18, Cauvery news and MalaiMurasu TV. Kanmani is famous for her adorable looks and brilliant on-screen presence. Kamini’s news reading style is the main reason for her massive popularity.

They are saying that Kanmani should have accepted the role.

Thirumagal has been on air since October 12, 2020. The serial narrates the story of Raja, who is the son of a rich zamindar. Raja falls in love with Anjali, a simple girl, who operates a food truck business along with her father.

Apart from Harika Sadu, actors like Jeevitha (Anandavalli), Surender Shanmugam (Raja Chandrashekhar), Rekha Krishnappa (Aishwarya Parameshwaran) are a part of this show. Jiva Ravi plays the role of Parameshwaran and Niveditha Pankaj is seen as Pregathi Manikandan.

first published: February 04, 2022, 18:40 IST