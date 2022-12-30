Home » News » Movies » This Old Pic Featuring Deepika Das And Ambareesh Goes Viral

This Old Pic Featuring Deepika Das And Ambareesh Goes Viral

In 2019, the actress posted a picture with the late actor Ambareesh, which is yet again creating strides on the Internet.

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 19:37 IST

One of her old photos is making huge noise on social media platforms.
Actress Deepika Das is one of the renowned personalities in the Kannada Television industry. She often posts pictures and videos that create a stir on the Internet. Recently, one of her old photos is making huge noise on social media platforms. In 2019, the actress posted a picture with the late actor Ambareesh which is yet again creating strides on the Internet. While reminiscing her old memories with the actor, the actress uploaded the picture online in 2019. The caption of the post read, “It’s been a year miss u uncle". The post garnered immense likes, and started trending in a couple of hours.

Ambareesh was known for working predominantly in Kannada films. Apart from Kannada, he also acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Ambareesh made his debut with the 1972 National Award-winning film Naagarahaavu. He has also acted in films like Zehreela Insaan, Premaloka, Kurukshetra, Veera Parampare and Nagara Haavu. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Bengaluru, following cardiac arrest. He was also a former member of the Lok Sabha.

Deepika made her acting debut with Doodh Sagar. Her on-screen character Amrutha in the television daily soap Naagini made her a household name. She has also appeared in a few Kannada and Telugu films, and has also participated in the dance reality show Dance Karnataka Dance: Family war season 1. Deepika is also known for Rangan Style, and SAIVA a Journey to the Supreme.

The actress is also a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 and is winning the hearts of the audience with her stint inside the house.

