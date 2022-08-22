This Old Picture Of Sushmita Sen And Mohanlal Sparks Curiosity

An old picture of Mohanlal and Sushmita Sen surfaced on the Internet and people are going crazy about it. However, both the actors look notably different from what they look now. Sushmita can be seen wearing a red and white sari with beautiful jewellery and a huge bindi on her forehead. Mohanlal is in a clean-shaven look wearing a simple Kurta and a watch.

The image was featured in a cinema magazine named “Nana" with the title ‘Sinimailalla’. Although Sushmita and Mohanlal were on stage together in the photograph, the duo worked together much later in the 2007 film ‘Aag’ directed by Ram Gopal Verma. Mohanlal played the character of Inspector Narasimha and Sushmita played his daughter-in-law Durga Devi.

Sushmita has acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali films. The actor was recently in the news due to her alleged relationship with Lalit Modi. Sushmita was last seen in the Hotstar original Aarya, which has 2 seasons. Sushmita played the titular role in the show.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was last seen in Aaraattu, which did not make a huge impact on the critics, his third-last film Drishyam 2 raved between them. Mohanlal has acted in more than 352 feature films and the actor has worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. He currently has L353, Barroz: Guardian of Da Gama’s Treasure and Ram lined up.

Sushmita’s upcoming projects are not yet known and much is to be revealed about her career. After her Lalit Modi controversy, the actress announced that she was at peace and hinted at not dating anyone. She also suggested that she is back to work but no news about her future projects has been out yet.

