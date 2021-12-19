'This One Has My Blood': Shahid Kapoor Shares Grueling BTS Video Showcasing 'Jersey' Journey

Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming cricket drama Jersey, had suffered an injury during the shooting of the film but the actor was back on the sets immediately after medical intervention.

The actor cut his lip while shooting for the film. And 25 stitches later, he was back on the field to resume the shoot. Talking about the accident, the film’s producer, Aman Gill said, “We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman’s spirit by Shahid!"

“He was back on the set after his stitches and we were all in awe of his passion for acting. He’s given it his everything to bring the raw emotions of Arjun alive on screen and you’ll be able to see it when you watch the film!" he added.

Shahid also dropped a video in which we can see the actor’s journey from his training to his final shot in the film. He captioned the video, “This one has my blood (sic)."

We can see Shahid braving injuries during practice session as he says, “karate raho, hoga."

Shahid will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur, as a cricketer, who sets out to chase his dreams for the love of his son. Jersey, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi is slated to hit the theatres on December 31.

(With IANS inputs)

