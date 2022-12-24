This OTT Platform to Stream Nayanthara’s Connect: Report

Nayanthara’s highly anticipated Tamil film Connect hit the big screen on December 22, on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Besides her, it also stars Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj, and Vinay Rai in prominent roles. The horror thriller film, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, opened to a mixed reaction from film critics as well as the masses. It marked Nayanthara’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2015 film Maya.

While the film is inching closer to collecting Rs 5 crores at the box office, it has been reported that the makers have now sold its streaming rights to a leading OTT platform. According to reports, Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Connect. However, no official announcement about the same has been rolled out by either Netflix or the film’s makers. And it’s OTT release date also remains under wraps as of yet.

In other news, the Hindi dub of Connect will be open in theatres on December 30. The film will be locking horns with Adivi Sesh’s HIT: The Second Case and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus at the box office in the Hindi belt. Except for Hindi, its Telugu and Malayalam dubs were released on the same day as the original version.

Advertisement

The plot of Connect is set against the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown in India. It focuses on a single mother, played by Nayanthara, who starts noticing eerie changes in her daughter’s behaviour. To free her daughter from the clutches of the evil entity, she seeks help from a pastor, played by Anupam Kher, who proposes the idea of a virtual exorcism.

Connect marked Anupam Kher’s much-awaited comeback to Tamil cinema after a long gap of 10 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here