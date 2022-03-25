This Pakistani Actor Booked Entire Theater to Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi With Wife

Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has not only performed well at the box office but also received word of appreciation from critics and the audience. It’s been a month since the film was released, but it seems that its craze has not diminished yet. The fact that Muneeb Butt, a Pakistani actor, booked an entire theatre to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi with his wife is a testament to the film’s popularity.

In a video, Muneeb Butt is seen enjoying the film in the theatre with his wife. According to the news, Pakistani actor Muneeb booked an entire theatre in Dubai to watch the film.

In the video, the actor can be heard talking to his wife. and He says, “I have booked the entire theatre for you. Now, if you don’t like Gangubai, then we have to watch the last episode of Yeh Na Thi Hamari Kismat." Yeh Na Thi Hamari Kismat is a Pakistani TV show which stars Muneeb. Presently, it airs only in Pakistan.

Muneeb’s fans have liked his style of booking an entire theatre to himself. Comments have poured in where many have appreciated him. One user wrote, “Wow Muneeb you really know how to shower love on your wife," while another wrote, “Such a loving husband MashaAllah."

However, one fan also pointed out that the real thrill of watching a movie in a theatre is when the theatre is packed with people.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars, apart from Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raj, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

