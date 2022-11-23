Home » News » Movies » This Rajinikanth Film Will Be Re-Released In Theatres On His Birthday: Report

This Rajinikanth Film Will Be Re-Released In Theatres On His Birthday: Report

Many stars of the South like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu had their old films screened in theatres on their birthdays.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 17:18 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Baba turned out to be a box office dud and its failure was largely credited to a deviation from the larger-than-life image of Rajinikanth that the audiences were accustomed to.
Barring the last few films of superstar Rajinikanth such as Darbar and Annatthe, the actor has hardly faced box office disappointment in the last two-and-a-half-decades since Baasha. He was the reigning king of the Tamil box office in the 2000s with movies like Chandramukhi and Sivaji: The Boss. However, a noteworthy difference from his other films was the 2002 supernatural action film Baba, directed by Suresh Krissna.

Baba turned out to be a box office dud and its failure was largely credited to a deviation from the larger-than-life image of Rajinikanth that the audiences were accustomed to. Notably, the story of the film was written by Rajinikanth himself, and it was also produced by him. Now, according to reports, 20 years after its original release, Baba is all set to be re-released on the big screen on Rajinikanth’s birthday, i.e. December 12.

However, it will be a digitally remastered version and will also have a few scenes chopped off. The songs will also be remixed to give them a more modern feel. Over the years, Baba attained a cult following despite its poor box office performance. Many believe that the film was ahead of its time and could not connect with the audience back in the day. However, the audience has evolved since then and the Suresh Krissna directorial may do good business with its re-release in theatres.

Many stars of the South like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu had their old films screened in theatres on their birthdays. Following the same trend, it is being reported that Baba will start its second run at the box office on Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday.

first published: November 23, 2022, 17:12 IST
last updated: November 23, 2022, 17:18 IST
