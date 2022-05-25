This Sai Lokur Photoshoot With Husband Tirthadeep Roy Is Just Beautiful

Sai Lokur has gained immense popularity among the masses after her appearance in the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. The Marathi actor tied the knot with Tirthadeep Roy on November 30, 2020. Currently, Sai is not appearing in any TV show but knows how to keep her fans on their toes.

On Monday, Sai shared a set of photos that saw her posing with her husband, Tirthadeep Roy. The actor also shared her solo photos on her Instagram handle, looking magical as ever in traditional attire and we can’t take our eyes off her.

In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a Pathani style off-white and red-coloured saree with golden work. The actor paired it with gold jewellery and completed her look with a gajra on her hair and a pearl waistband. Meanwhile, Tirthandeep can be seen matching his outfit with his wife.

Sai dropped many photos in which she posed solo as also with her husband. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I am wearing the smile you gave me!"

Take a look at the photos:

Sai and Tirthandeep are avid social media users and keep their fans updated with their mushy romantic photos. In the picture, the couple looks like they are made for each other.

Seeing the photos, the actor’s friends and fans rushed to fill the comment section with love.

The love story of Sai and Tirthadeep was quite interesting and generated a lot of buzz in the media. Theirs was not a conventional love story, as they had an arranged marriage. Sai Lokur had participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi and managed to survive in the house for 10 days. And while she could not win the show, she ended up having a huge fan base.

