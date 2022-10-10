This Shilpa Shetty Reel is The Funniest Thing on The Internet Today

Bollywood diva and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty is an active social media user. The 47-year-old actress often shares her beautiful pictures, and videos on social media and does not leave any opportunity to make her fans in awe.

However, Shilpa does not leave any chance to make her fans laugh, which is visible in her latest video. Shilpa Shetty has shared a funny reel on Instagram in which she is seen lip-syncing a Bihari dialogue.

In the video, a man’s voice comes, Kaho, why should you not tell your husband the problem of your in-laws? She says how can one tell the problem of malaria to the mosquito. While sharing it, Shilpa wrote in the caption ‘Sunday Reels.’

This latest video of Shilpa is well-liked among the fans. Many users have praised her lip sync and funny style while reacting to the video, which is currently viral on social media. Her sister Shamita Shetty also showered laughing emojis in the comment section. The reel garnered 262,855 views.

Shilpa is a fitness enthusiast. A few days ago, she posted a video of her while exercising. In the clip, she was seen working out in the gym in ethnic wear. Shilpa expressed her enthusiasm about Navratri with this video and told how exercise does not require any particular clothes, but one can exercise in any outfit. She said,outfit maat dekho emotion samjho.

Seeing the video, from fans to celebs, everyone showered heart emojis in the comment box. The clip got 2.6 million views on Instagram.

On the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in the Hindi language action comedy film Nikamma. It was directed by Sabbir Khan and featured Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Shetty in the lead roles. The movie was the remake of the 2017 Telegu film Middle-Class Abbayi.

Up next, she will be seen in Sonal Joshi’s directorial Sukhee. It will also star Nitanshi Goel and Mridula Oberoi in the pivotal role.

