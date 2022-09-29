This Special Guest to Appear on Unstoppable With NBK 2: Report

Nandamuri Balakrishna has proven his mettle as a host with the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK. The first season of this talk show streamed on the Telugu OTT platform Aha. While the much-awaited second season of Unstoppable is underway, a recent report about the talk show has taken netizens’ excitement about its premiere to another level.

According to reports, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, will be one of the special guests on the Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show. This news has raised the curiosity among Telugu Desam Party’s supporters to watch Unstoppable with NBK season 2.

Not only Chandrababu Naidu but many other renowned personalities also are all set to appear on Unstoppable with NBK. According to reports, actor Pawan Kalyan is likely to feature in the first episode of the talk show. Besides Pawan, there are reports that Chiranjeevi will also appear on the show. However, no official announcement about the guests has been made by the makers yet.

Besides the reports about guests, Unstoppable with NBK’s second season title track has been receiving a lot of praise from the audience. The upbeat song has been created by Rahul Kumar Velpula aka Roll Rida and Mahati Swara Sagar. Rahul is a Telugu rapper. He has also penned the lyrics of the song. Unstoppable with NBK 2 will reportedly stream from October on Aha.

Meanwhile, Balayya will next be seen essaying a pivotal role in Anil Ravipudi next, tentatively titled NBK 108. Actress Sree Leela will play the role of his daughter in the film. It is said that the makers also roped in Nayanthara for NBK 108. Balakrishna and Nayanthara have worked in hit films, including Jai Simha and Simha, before NBK 108. There are reports that NBK 108 is going to be a slapstick comedy.

