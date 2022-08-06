This Superfood Has Innumerable Health Benefits; Find Out

Dates are qualified to be called a superfood for several reasons. The sweet taste and innumerable health benefits make dates one of the healthiest snack choices. This food has the solution to almost all our health issues. It is rich in fibre, iron, protein, Vitamin D and natural sugar and each of them is beneficial to us in various ways. From diabetes to heart problems to anaemia, dates help us in treating almost all of our health ailments.

Dates are not only high in fibre but also rich in antioxidants that make them an immunity-booster food. Dates have flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acid that help reduce the risk of diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, eye-related problems, and heart diseases. These antioxidants also have anti-inflammatory properties which make it a very convenient yet healthy snack.

Advertisement

According to Healthline, dates are also the best substitute for white sugar. Being a source of fructose, they can be excellent sweeteners without causing any risk of diabetes or sugar problems. Replace sugar with date paste of the same ratio to sweeten your food and enjoy the health benefits.

In addition to so many health benefits, dates also contain several minerals like potassium, calcium and phosphorus making it a great food to improve bone health. Since it is a natural sweetener with no side effects, it also helps regulate our blood sugar levels.

Dates are versatile in nature and can be cooked or served in combination with several other foods. Hence, it is no hassle to add dates to your diet and improve your health. Eat it separately or with other dry fruits.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here